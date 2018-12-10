Share:

VEHARI - A robber was killed and two policemen got injured during an exchange of fire here on Sunday. The police recovered arms and other valuables from possession of the killed robber while his accomplices managed to escape. The encounter took place in Machiwala area of Vehari where police chased a gang of robbers fleeing after a robbery.

The robbers upon sight of the police started firing injuring two policemen. In retaliatory firing, a robber was also killed while his accomplice managed to flee. The body and injured were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The police registered a case and started further investigation.