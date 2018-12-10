Share:

SIALKOT - Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has stressed the need for export of non-traditional products to boost and strengthen exports, urging the government to promote business-friendly environment and ensure continuity of trade policies. Addressing an important meeting of Sialkot exporters held here, SCCI Senior Vice President Waqas Akram Awan said that the government should evolve a strategy to boost national exports through flourishing surgical, sports goods and gloves industries.

The SVP said that the government must take business community into confidence while making business and export-oriented policies. He said that the direly needed positive step would also enable industrialists and exporters to struggle hard with dedication for strengthening exports and boosting economy.

Waqas Akram Awan revealed that the government should make all out sincere efforts to bring national economy in taking-off position. He said that the government should resolve prolonged perturbing problems of business community by taking the businessmen into confidence. He also urged the government to remove all hurdles from the way of smooth growth of national economy.

He was of the view that the government should ensure easy access of Sialkot exporters to international trade markets, saying that Sialkot exporters have great potential to explore and capture international trade markets by exporting world class diversified traditional and non-traditional export products. He urged the Sialkot industrialists and exporters to focus on the diversification of traditional to non-traditional exports with a sole aim to meet the global trade challenges in this WTO Regime.