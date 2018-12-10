Lahore Deputy Commissioner Saleha Saeed has directed assistant commissioners and price control magistrates to visit Sunday bazaars and proceed against those selling goods at higher prices. She said the district government will make sure that government approved price lists are being followed. She ordered strict vigilance of Sunday markets to provide relief to citizens. The district administration’s retail rate lists of vegetables and fruits show that rates are lower this year than the previous year. –Staff Reporter
