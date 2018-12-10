Share:

KASUR - Two persons died in different incidents here the other day. According to police, a Rangers’ official died while another sustained injuries in a road accident on Depalpur Road near Devliwala. Police said that Rafaqat Ali of Kotli, Gujrat and Rehmat Ali of Nankana Sahib were the Rangers’ officials, and they were deployed in Kasur. The other day, they were on the way to Kelu on a motorbike when, near Devliwala Bridge, a bus hit the motorbike. Resultantly, Rafaqat Ali died on the spot while Rehmat Ali sustained injuries and was shifted to Kasur District Headquarters Hospital. In another incident, a labourer of Rice Mills, Dheng Shah ended his life by taking poison. According to Khuddian Khas police, 22-yar-old Rizwan, a resident of Pakhoki, a suburb of Ellahabad, quarrelled with his family over a domestic issue. He became angry, took poisonous pills, and went to work. As he reached Dheng Shah, he fell unconscious and died.

His family was informed, and they took his body to home. They also refused to pursue any legal formalities.

On the other hand, a man was injured after a round of pistol, which went off accidentally, pierced his body. 17-year-old Lal Deen visited his friend Danish, and the latter was cleaning his pistol when, suddenly, the pistol went off. The pistol’s round pierced the body of Lal Deen, and he was shifted to a hospital for treatment. Sarai Mughal police were investigating.