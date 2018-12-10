Share:

The population of Pakistan rapidly increasing which is producing problems for government to control the citizens and the citizens too for not having places to adjust. For adjusting the high rate of population is to cut trees which are the sources of humans to breath. Prime Minister with four provincial chief minister meeting was held for controlling ideas of population. I guess government should start brilliant laws for giving birth to babies, no one should birth more than two babies which is the only source of controlling population. Pakistan has been suffering from high rate of unemployed citizens and because of increasing rate of population is making more sufferances for Pakistan, especially, in Punjab more than 15 children a couple is having. The people should follow what Prime Minister will decide and he should decide to not allow a couple to have more than two children.

MUHAMMAD ADNAN,

Gidroshia, December 1.