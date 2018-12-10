Share:

ISLAMABAD - Two Pakistanis will contest the elections for executive committee of the World Blind Cricket Council (WBCC), scheduled to be held in Nepal today (Monday). Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) Chairman Syed Sultan Shah said the council’s annual general meeting will take place in Nepal in which the executive committee elections will also be held. “We have nominated Salman Bukhari for senior vice president and Maher Yousaf Haroon for director technical.” He said fate of Pakistan-India blind cricket series will also be discussed in the AGM. “We will meet with our Indian counterpart in the two-day AGM and hopefully a tour of the India team to Pakistan will be materlized for the next year,” he said. He said women cricket calendar will also be in discussion in the meeting.