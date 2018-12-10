Share:

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY - Only a UK-Russian joint probe can reveal the truth about the Salisbury poisoning incident, however London continues to reject Moscow’s offers to cooperate and keeps destroying evidence, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin said on Sunday.

“If a joint professional investigation is launched, only it can probably show what really happened,” Naryshkin told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster, when asked to suggest when the world would know the truth about the Skripal case.

He stressed that the Russian authorities saw the UK probe into the case as “a farce, provocation.”

“The Russian side, if you remember, immediately offered its assistance and expressed readiness to participate in the investigation of this incident, this provocation. Unfortunately, the UK side is not meeting us halfway. Moreover, the UK side, in our view, keeps destroying evidence, such as [the Skripals’] pets and other items. Nobody has seen the Skripals [since then]. The Porton Down lab is located nearby,” he added.