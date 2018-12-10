Share:

DONETSK - Ukrainian forces transferred to Donbas a large number of combat unmanned aerial vehicles capable of carrying up to 70 kilograms (154 pounds) of payload, Daniil Bezsonov, a spokesman for the operational command of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) militia, said on Sunday.

“Our intelligence received reliable data on the arrival at the Horlivka direction of a train of Warmate-1 and Bayraktar TB2 attack drones. The latter is a joint product of Ukraine and Turkey, which can carry up to 70 kilograms of payload,” Bezsonov said.

Bezssonov also explained that these attack drones could be used for provocations with the use of chemical weapons and attacks on important targets in the DPR.

Earlier, the republic’s defense ministry claimed that the Ukrainian forces had repeatedly conducted unmanned airstrikes, resulting in damage to infrastructure facilities in the frontline settlements. This question was raised more than once at the negotiations in Minsk.

The conflict in Donbas started in 2014, when Ukrainian authorities launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people’s republics that refused to recognize the new government in Kiev, which came to power after what they considered to be a coup.

In February 2015, the warring parties signed the Minsk peace accords to end the hostilities in the region, but the situation has remained tense, with both parties accusing each other of ceasefire violations.