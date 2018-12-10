Share:

GUJRAT - In a bid to promote scientific approach among the students, Hayatians Society of Biochemistry & Biotechnology (HSBB) organised an intellectual and scientific debate contest here at Hafiz Hayat Campus of the University of Gujrat (UoG) the other day.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Faheem Malik was the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony of the event titled "Grand Debating Competition: Evolutionist Vs Creationist".

The objective of the competition was intellectual skills training of the youth by laying bare the absurdity of various aspects of the all-time popular 'Science Vs Religion' debate.

"Promotion of scientific thinking and approach among the youth is a great national service," said the vice chancellor.

He further said that the role of the universities in supporting the cause of national progress and development is all the more important as they go about helping the youth develop a flare for creativity, innovation and commercialization and "the University of Gujrat is no exception to this with its remarkable achievements in the promotion of the scientific, critical thinking and approach among the students".

Chairperson Biochemistry & Biotechnology Dr Nadia Zeeshan highlighted the benefits of scientific approach in addition to its positive impact on the pace of country's progress and development.

The panel of judges included Dr Saeed Ahmad of Socialogy, Dr Zahid Anwar and Dr Kulsoom Sughra of Biochemistry & Biotechnology department.

Tributes were paid to the HSBB former coordinator Dr Hammad Ismail. The services of the current coordinator Naeem Mahmood Ashraf were also praised. Dr Umar and Chief Librarian Kazim Ali Syed were among the guests of honour at the prize distribution ceremony.