Karachi (PR) - Cyber harassment is damaging women like physical violence, said United Nations Under-Secretary-General and UN Women Executive Director PhumzileMlambo-Ngcuka.

She was talking to students and faculty members of SZABIST. She called for their commitment to speak out against sexual harassment at campuses. Nasreen Haque, vice president of SZABIST, Karachi Campus, said, “We need to join hands and exercise the power of solidarity to promote and coordinate efforts to advance the full realization of women’s rights.“

She added, “On behalf of SZABIST, I propose a Consortium of Chairs of anti-sexual harassment committees of universities of Karachi to share their experiences.“