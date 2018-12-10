Share:

KARACHI - A third-degree fire that erupted in a warehouse in SITE area in Karachi was extinguished on Sunday evening.

According to details, a third-degree fire broke out at a warehouse in SITE area at around 4:46pm. Rescue workers and fire fighters arrived at the site while getting information about a fire and started efforts to extinguish the fire. Initially, three fire tenders were called to put out the fire which could not be brought under control. Later more fire tenders were called at the fire site.

Fire brigade spokesperson informed the media men that fire engulfed the entire building and a large section of the building was damaged in the incident. No casualties have been reported as yet. The spokesperson further said that a total 22 fire tenders participated in the fire extinguish work, adding that the fire had been taken into control after hectic efforts of at least four hours while the cooling process was underway. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Police officials also reached the site and inquired about the fire. Police officials said that they did not find any criminal element behind a fire while further investigation was underway.

Similarly, another fire broke out at a garment factory in New Karachi which was later extinguished by the firefighters. According to fire brigade spokesperson, the fire was declared third degree and had been taken under control while the cooling process was underway. The actual cause behind the fire has yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar has praised the timely action from staff of KMC Fire brigade for putting off fire in warehouses and factories of North Karachi and SITE area on Sunday. Mayor Karachi said that had fire brigade not overcome fire after the incident, industrial area would have suffered loss of billions of rupees due to spread of fire in chemical warehouses, however the fire brigade of KMC took instant action to save the area from this dangerous situation. This may be noted that fire erupted in some factories and warehouses of industrial area of Karachi on Sunday where chemical also stored.