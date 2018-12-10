Share:

LONDON:- Warming oceans are changing the way sharks swim - and making them right handed, researchers have found. Australian scientists incubated eggs in tanks heated to simulate temperature changes at the end of the century. They found half died within a month, and those who survived became 'right handed', preferring to swim to the right, a process known as lateralization.–DM

The researchers found the rising temperatures developed the trait far more quickly than they expected.

'We incubated and reared Port Jackson sharks at current and projected end-of-century temperatures and measured preferential detour responses to left or right,' the researchers wrote in a study published in the journal Symmetry.