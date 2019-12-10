Share:

ISLAMABAD - As many as 4,637 Pakistani prisoners, languishing in jails of different countries, have been repatriated over the past year due to the efforts of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government. “More than 3,400 Pakistani prisoners have been released and repatriated from jails in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates during the last one year, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari told APP on Monday.