NOTTINGHAMSHIRE - Nottinghamshire have signed Pakistan seamer Mohammad Abbas as one of their overseas players for 2020. Abbas will be available to play in nine Championship games for Notts before joining up with Pakistan's Test squad to play England in July. Having suffered relegation to Division Two last summer, Notts will be hoping Abbas can spearhead an immediate return to the top tier. As well as an outstanding Test record, with 66 wickets at 20.37 in his 15 appearances, Abbas has enjoyed two spells in county cricket with Leicestershire, claiming 79 victims at 20.67. "He's a high-calibre player," Nottinghamshire head coach, Peter Moores, said. "He came into Test cricket late, but his impact at that level has been fantastic; almost unprecedented actually. "We also know from what he's done with Leicestershire that he can perform in English conditions and can excel within a county schedule that can be quite demanding on quick bowlers. He'll strengthen our bowling considerably, as well as being a mentor for our younger bowlers who can learn a lot from the way he plays the game."