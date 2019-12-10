Share:

LAHORE - A meeting of the provincial task-force for eradication of polio was held here at CM Office on Monday and reviewed anti-polio steps and the future roadmap. Provincial ministers Murad Raas and Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan presented proposals to make the anti-polio campaign a success. Chief Secretary Maj (retd) Azam Suleman also issued instructions to the administration in this regard.

The meeting decided to continue anti-polio efforts along with effective monitoring of anti-polio and vaccination campaign in the districts. The deputy commissioners will constitute special teams for monitoring of anti-polio and vaccination campaign. Heroes and notable personalities will also take part in the campaign.

The meeting decided to include elected representatives bedsides giving preference to locals in anti-polio vaccination teams. It was also decided to hold three special anti-polio campaigns in Punjab from December to April. The importance of the anti-polio campaign will be highlighted in the Jumma sermons. Secretary Primary & Secondary Health informed the meeting that more than one lakh and 13 thousand workers would take part in the anti-polio campaign in Punjab.