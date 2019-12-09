Share:

ISLAMABAD-Academic Staff Association of COMSATS University Islamabad (ASA-CUI) on Monday observed black day in all its campuses on non-implementation on the agreement by university administration.

Statement issued by ASA-CUI said that the protest on the occasion of silver jubilee of the university was observed across seven campuses of the university under the slogan “SAVE CUI.” It said that rallies and protest demonstrations were arranged where many employees participated and reiterated their demands. The employees showed serious resentment over the conduct of its administration that has not implemented written agreement signed between Rector and ASA-CUI back in June 2019.

Statement said that despite the prolongation of CUI Act since April 2018, statutory forums of the university and service structure of the employees are yet to be accomplished.

And university is being run by an adhoc setup for around three years where rector, registrar, director campuses and deans are holding acting charges, statement said.

Statement also said that the current adhoc administration has deliberately delayed functioning of university just to prolong its interim period.

The processes for the completion of statutory bodies, approval of service structure for employees, approval of minutes of 2nd CUI Senate meeting, conduct of selection boards, merger of ad-hoc allowances pending since 2010, advertisements for faculty positions of all cadres, reinstatement of unlawfully terminated employees, appointment of permanent rector and others were deliberately hindered, it said.

ASA-CUI also demanded a forensic financial and administrative audit of CUI since its inception which was promised but never conducted.

It also said, on the other side, resourceful faculty is leaving the university just because of mismanagement and bad governance of administration. In short, the administration has failed to keep its promises for the betterment of the academic and administrative affairs on campus.

ASA-CUI has long been pursuing its demands with the administration, but higher authorities seem unmoved and are not ready to accede to legitimate demands of the teaching community.

It also added that the current protest is a step towards inviting the government to review CUI affairs, which has affected the academic life at campuses very badly.

ASA-CUI appealed the high-ups including President of Pakistan, Prime Minister of Pakistan and Federal Minister for Science and Technology, not to leave this international chair of education to incompetent people who have destroyed this institution at administrative levels. ASA-CUI further declares that protest will continue until its demands are met.