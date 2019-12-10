Share:

KARACHI - BOLTS (Private) Limited has partnered with the National University of Sciences & Technology, Islamabad to develop a state-of-the-art Transformer Health Monitoring System.

Rear Admiral (r) Dr Nassar Ikram, Pro Rector (RIC) NUST and Usama Qureshi, Chairman BOLTS (Private) Limited signed the agreement in Islamabad, in the presence of Imran Khan, Prime Minister, Chief of Army Staff Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa, Fawwad Chaudhry, Minister for Science & Technology, and other high level dignitaries, at the inauguration of Pakistan’s first National Science & Technology Park established in NUST Islamabad Campus.

As per the agreement NUST shall license its intellectual property to BOLTS which has been developed by local academia for commercialization and further development of technology.