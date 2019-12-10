Share:

KARACHI - The 15th International Book Fair came to a successful end on Monday as students from private and government educational institutions, literary people and Karachities joined in huge number.

The international Book Fair Event kicked-off on Thursday, 5t December, which was inaugurated by the Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. The event was organised by Pakistan’ Publisher and Book Sales Association at Karachi Expo Centre.

More than 0.5 Million people had visited the book fair within five days showing their keen interest in the event. On Monday various political and religious leaders visited the book fair.

A total of 330 stalls were placed this year as 40 institutions from 17 countries participated in the event. Countries such as UAE, Turkey, China, Malaysia, England and Singapore were at forefront.

Whereas 136 book stalls were placed by the local publishers from across the country at KIBF.

A renowned name of Urdu Literature, Raza Ali Abidi expressed his desire to see youngsters come close to book reading habit. He further remarked the work carried out by the private organizations as tremendous whereas slamming any initiative taken by government to be falling short of completion and nothing less than a ribbon -cutting.