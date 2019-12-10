Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Sardar Usman Ahmed Buzdar will preside over a meeting of Punjab cabinet today. The 21st meeting will take up 25-point agenda.

The cabinet will also confirm minutes of 20th meeting held on November 5 besides ratification of decisions of 17th meeting of Standing Committee of the Cabinet on Finance and Development held on October10.

An official document said the agenda items include constitution of local government finance commission, amendment to code of criminal procedure, amendment to police rule, 1934 for tribal areas of Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur, upgrade of different posts, Punjab Forest Policy 2019, Draft of Punjab Wildlife Protected Areas Act 2019, establishment of Kala Bagh Private Game Reserve Mianwali under Section 20 of the Punjab Wild Life Act, enhancement of possession licence fee of grey and black partridge, , Protection and Trophy Hunting (Committees) Rules 2016, inclusion of brown bear in Third Schedule of Punjab Wildlife (Protection, Preservation, Conservation and Management) (Amendment) Act 2007, The Punjab Education Professionals Standards Council Bill 2018, provision of Urdu medium books for students of government schools, establishment of BHU Uthwal, Tehsil and District Chakwal under the writ Petition No.1752/2011 Titled as “Haji Lashkar Khan etc Vs Province of Punjab etc before the Lahore High Court Rawalpindi bench Punjab Occupational Safety and Health (Amendment) Act 2019, draft Bill-the Punjab Home Base Workers Act 2018, Establishment of Fund Under the Punjab Domestic Workers Act 2019, implementation of Article 158 and 172(3) of the Constitution and signing of exploration licences over Block No2768-13, (Sorah) Block No3069-10 (Musakhail) and Block – No.2667-9 (Khuzdar South).