ISLAMABAD - Central Development Working Party (CDWP) meeting on Monday, approved 11 projects worth Rs71.66 billion, including provision of electricity for Dhabeji CPEC Special Economic Zone.

Central Development Working Party (CDWP) meeting which was chaired by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan, approved 8 projects worth Rs31.44 billion and recommended 3 projects worth Rs40.22 billion to ECNEC for consideration. A Position Paper “Construction of Judicial and Administration Complex in MAUVE Area” worth Rs537.873 million was also approved by CDWP.

Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan, senior officials from federal and provincial governments were also present in the meeting. Projects related to Devolution & Area Development, Energy, Governance, Physical Planning & Housing, Science & Technology, Transport & Communications, Water Resources were presented in the meeting.

A project related to Devolution & Area Development namely “Balochistan Livelihood Entrepreneurship Programme” worth Rs7900 million was approved in the meeting. The overall objective of the project is to promote employment opportunities and sustainability of enterprises in eight districts of Balochistan which are affected by prolonged refugee presence. This project will benefit rural households by promoting livelihoods through enterprise development.

A project related to Energy namely “Provision of Electricity for Dhabeji SEZ project Phase-1” worth Rs. 3941.85 million was approved by CDWP. The main objective of this project is to facilitate the electrification of 220 kV Dhabeji SEZ Grid station to supply ultimate load of 250 MVV under the applicable provisions of the NEPRA rules and regulations to DSEZ.

Two projects related to Governance were presented in the meeting. The first project was “Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Mobilization and public Resource Management Program (TA)” worth Rs. 2828.70 million was approved in the meeting. Second project of Governance is “Pakistan Raises Revenue Project (formally called Domestic Resource Mobilization Programme)” worth Rs. 12480 million was referred to ECNEC. The proposed Technical Assistant Component will support FBR to improve ICT infrastructure i.e. installation of ICT equipment, tools, skills and software, customs inspections, consulting and non- consulting services for software development etc.

A project related to Physical Planning & Housing was presented titled “Sanitary Sewerage System with Treatment Plant for Gilgit City” worth Rs3363.975 million was approved in the meeting.

Two projects related to Science & Technology namely “Establishment of a Center or Artificial Intelligence in Health Science” worth Rs321.450 million were approved by CDWP.

Four projects related to Transport & Communications were presented in the meeting. First project titled “Special repair of 600 Passenger Coaches & 1200 Bogie Wagon” worth Rs2720 million was approved and the second project titled “Special Repair of 100 Nos. Diesel Electric Locomotives for Improving the reliability/ availability of running Locomotives” worth Rs8000 million was referred to ECNEC. Another two projects on “Dualization of Road from Bahawalpur- Yazman Road to Chandni Chowk District Bahawalpur” worth Rs2793.606 million and “Dualization of Road from Gt Road to Gujrat Dinga Road 1/C Gujrat Flyover Length 31 Km in District Gujarat” worth Rs7575.019 million were approved by CDWP.

Project related to Water Resources namely “Winder Dam Project” worth Rs15230.76 million was referred to ECNEC for further approval.