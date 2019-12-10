Share:

Lahore - Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has laid stress on following the teachings of Islam to protect human rights . In his message on eve of Human Rights Day, the CM said: “Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBHU) has given an everlasting message of human rights for the whole humanity. Islam is the torchbearer of human rights .”

He condemned Indian atrocities in Kashmir, saying: “It is regretted that humanity is facing misery in IOK and grave human rights violations have been continued unabated.” The CM called upon the international community to wake up to the longstanding issue.

His message read: The whole of humanity is ashamed over the worst Indian cruelties in Occupied Kashmir. The blatant human rights violations are a test case for the international community. Protection of human rights is the conspicuous identity of the civilized world; and societies that do not honour human rights , lose their identity. Every state is duty-bound to protect the fundamental rights of the citizens and societal norms of tolerance, forgiveness and broadmindedness strengthen human rights at the grassroots. All the citizens enjoy equal rights under the constitution of Pakistan. The Punjab government has taken practical steps to safeguard the fundamental rights of the citizens. Solid steps have been taken for the provision of justice, protection of religious freedom and elimination of bonded labour in the society. Today, we should reiterate the commitment to ensure the protection of human rights of every citizen.”

As part of Human Rights Day commemorations, the Department of Human Rights and Minority Affairs organised a painting contest among students at Alhamra Hall to.