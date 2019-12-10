Share:

ISLAMABAD - A delegation of COMSATS led by Dr S M Junaid Zaidi, Executive Director COMSATS, visited the Embassy of the Republic of Turkey in Islamabad and held meeting with its Deputy Head of Mission, Huseyin Emrah Kurt and other members of the mission, says a press release. Dr Zaidi apprised him about Turkey being an active member of COMSATS and the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TUBITAK) playing a vital role as a member of COMSATS Network of International S&T Centres of Excellence.

Dr Zaidi appreciated the active involvement of Turkey in the programmes and activities of COMSATS, and acknowledged its continuous support towards capacity building of other member countries. It was recalled that the workshop on Metrology for Least Developed Countries, which was co-organized by COMSATS and TUBITAK National Metrology Institute (UME), was held on 26-27 November 2018 at Gebze.

He presented the report of the event to Kurt. It was informed that COMSATS in collaboration with The World Academy of Sciences (TWAS), Italy, has also hold another capacity building event at TUBITAK on the theme of Sustainability, SDGs and Global Challenges on 3 - 5 December 2019.

Kurt thanked the delegation for their visit and noted that COMSATS is playing a leading role in uplifting the socio-economic status of the developing countries.

He considered the mission of COMSATS to bring developing countries together for jointly addressing their challenges.