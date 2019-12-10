Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan’s leading fertilizer brand Sarsabz, as part of its ‘Salam Kissan, Sarsabz Pakistan’ initiative, hosted a special event to celebrate the role and contribution of farmers at Mehran Culture Auditorium in Sukkur the other day. The event was attended by local residents from all walks of life as well as special government dignitaries who graced the occasion including Mayor of Sukkur Barrister Arsalan Islam Sheikh, Provincial Minister Transport Syed Awais Qadir Shah, President of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf Sukkur Mobeen Jatoi and DPO Irfan Sammo.

Representatives from Fatima Group were also present at the occasion to receive the guests including Regional Sales Manager Waheed Ali Talpur and Development Head Abdul Samad Abro.

‘Salam Kissan’ holds the distinction of being Pakistan’s first initiative dedicated to highlight the important role of small farmers in curbing food security challenges in Pakistan and their contribution to national economy, while their own growth and due recognition have consistently been sidelined over many decades.

Several fun based family activities were organized at the event to amuse the visitors and highlight a spirit of celebration honoring the farmers. These included arcade games, face painting for boys and girls and a dedicated play area for younger kids. As well as, special mehndi stalls for women. The occasion concluded on a high note whereby visitors were excited to win attractive gifts through lucky draws.