ISLAMABAD-Federal Government Employees Housing Authority has scheduled the auction of commercial plots of 111 shopping centres of sector G-13 and G-14/4 in the Islamabad Hotel Melody Islamabad.

The auction of commercial plots presents prime opportunity for investment. The auction ceremony would be chaired by Mr. Waseem Hayat Bajwa Chief Executive officer, Federal Government Employees Housing Authority and would be attended by the members and senior officers of the authority.