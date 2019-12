Share:

BAHAWALPUR - Govt Sadiq College Women University (GSCWU) Bahawalpur student Bakhtawer Munir won silver medal in the 3rd Kyrgyz Ambassador National Mas-Wrestling Championship 2019 and received cash prize from the chief guest.

On this achievement, GSCWU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Saiqa Imtiaz Asif congratulated the student as well as Assistant Director Sports Javeria Saleem.