LAHORE - Hamna Amjad of PAF Skyview has clinched the 3rd PGA title with a three rounds aggregate score of 240 in the 3rd Punjab Golf Association (PGA) Ladies Golf Championship, which concluded here at PAF Skyview Golf Course.

Hamna’s final day round of gross 80 fetched her remarkable victory. Dr Asma Shami, Head of Ladies Golf, was delighted with her performance and stated that through such competitions, PGA has emerged as a trend setter in the field of ladies golf in Pakistan and lady champions have started to emerge.

Suneya Osama of PSGCC was runner-up with an aggregate gross of 264 while Ghazala Yasmin of Garrison finished third and shared this position with Zaibun Nisa of Royal Palm as both had aggregate score of 234. In the race for top positions in handicap category 14 to 24, Iman Ali Shah was winner with gross 150 while Aisha Faizan (MGGC) secured second with gross 187 and Zeenat Ayesha (ISGC) stood third with gross 191.

In net section, Momina Tarrar of Royal Palm finished first followed by Shahnaz Moin (PSGCC) and Abeeda Saleem of Defence Raya. In handicap category 25 to 36, Shehrbano Hamdani was first while Farnaz Bajwa and Munazza Azhar were second and third. The first net went to Noor-us-Sabah, second to Minaa Zainab and third to Ayesha Hamid. In senior ladies, Fareeda Tauseef was first and Fiza Yousaf second, in girls, Amina Tiwana earned first and Laiba Ali Shah and Adina Ataullah shared second and Manahal Ahsan third.

This championship was organized by the ladies team headed by Mrs Asma Shami, who stated that the strategic decision by the PGA to start a nursery at the grassroots level is helping to bring forth players of quality from which future lady champions can be identified and nurtured. I am highly grateful to PGF President Lt Gen Hilal Hussain, who is fully supportive of ladies golf and due to his all-out support, ladies golf is flourishing fast in the country,” Dr Shami added.

PGF President Lt Gen Hilal Hussain said: “Sky is the limit and I want Dr Shami to take ladies golf to the level you best can, as PGF will be in full support.” At the concluding ceremony, Air Chief Marshal (R) Tanvir Mahmood Ahmed and Mrs Tanvir awarded prizes to the winners.