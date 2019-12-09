Share:

ISLAMABAD-Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) has planned to strengthen the primary healthcare infrastructure of the city on lines of Iranian model, statement said on Monday.

Spokesperson Ministry of NHS Sajid Shah said that a delegation of senior medical experts led by secretary health Dr. Allah Bakhash Malik is on visit to Iran to study its primary healthcare model.

Statement issued said that ministry is working to make universal health coverage in access of every citizen and for the purpose primary healthcare infrastructure is being upgraded.

Secretary health Dr. Allah Bakhash Malik said about the visit that Iran has strong primary healthcare infrastructure and the ministry aims to make federal capital a model city in health facilities.

He said that Pakistan while taking benefit from the Iranian primary healthcare system will strengthen its own primary healthcare infrastructure. He said that weak primary healthcare system increases burden on tertiary hospitals.

Dr. Allah Bakhsh Malik also said that Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza and his Iranian counterpart had agreed collaboration in the health sector.

He said that SAPM government is ensuring universal health coverage while strengthening the primary healthcare system.

The delegation also visited Tebraiz and met Vice Chancellor Medical University of Tebraiz.

Statement said that both countries can collaborate with each other in health sector while Iran has model primary healthcare system.

NIH organises ceremony on launch of ISO Certification

National Institute of Health (NIH) on Monday organised a ceremony on launch of ISO Certification, mentioning achievements of the institution’s different departments.

Statement issued said that Dr. Nausheen Hamid, Parliamentary Secretary, National Health Services Regulations and Coordination (NHSRC) were the chief guest of the occasion.

The Executive Director of NIH, Maj. Gen. Prof. Aamer Ikram welcomed and briefed the audience about the achievement of ISO certification of all its divisions and departments simultaneously.

This certification reveals that NIH has sound quality system and demonstrates the technical competency and able to produce valid and reliable results in all fields of production.

Talking about the Case Definition Book, he said this is a comprehensive guide for surveillance and response to epidemic-prone diseases in Pakistan. It describes the steps needed for investigation of the source of the disease, sample collection and documentation of the risk factors, cases and contacts during diseases outbreaks.

Dr. Aamer said that the guidelines have been compiled for vaccines and anti-sera production by NIH team. These guidelines are intended to facilitate the local manufactures in implementing modern qualities system and risk management approaches to meet the requirements of quality biological products and safeguarding public health.

He also told that the Field Epidemiology Training Program (FELTP) of NIH accredited for achieving excellence in field epidemiology training. The accreditation was awarded in a ceremony during the 10th Global TEPHINET Conference, co-hosted by Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, USA and Training Programs in Epidemiology and Public Health Networks (TEPHINET), USA, held on November 1, 2019, at Atlanta USA. It is further added that 1st batch of FELTP graduate also got Msc. Epidemiology Degree from UHS Lahore.

In the closing remarks, Dr. Nausheen Hamid, Parliamentary Secretary (NHSRC) the Government of Pakistan is committed for improving the healthcare system within the country. She reappraised all the initiatives taken by Executive Director of NIH making difference in public health field. She said it is fortunate for our healthcare system that we are advancing in its all fields of production, production and control of the diseases.

She also facilitated the process of recruitment of employees of BPS-01 to BPS-05 through balloting. NIH made the recruitment and allocated all types of quota including, minorities, disable candidate and regional quota as per government policy.