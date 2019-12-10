Share:

LAHORE - Continuing its relentless pursuit to becoming the number one smartphone maker in the world, Huawei’s successful Y Series’ latest entrant HUAWEI Y9s 2019 goes on sale at Huawei outlets nationwide and on its flagship store at Darak.pk. In response to the continued love and support received from the Pakistani market, Huawei has roadshows planned all across Pakistan to connect with its consumers and offer them an enjoyable experience.

The numbers speak volumes when it comes to the success of Huawei’s Y Series. With HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019 becoming the best midrange in the market, HUAWEI Y9s makes the best even better thanks to the incredible features and flagship design it offers.

The HUAWEI Y9s packs powerful hardware that helps boost the overall user and gaming experience. At its heart, the HUAWEI Y9s packs Kirin 710F for powerful performance and power efficiency, supported by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Opening doors for all kinds of users to get the most out of their smartphone cameras, the HUAWEI Y9s’ intricate triple camera system consists of a 48MP main camera, an 8MP 120 degree Ultra-Wide Angle camera and a 2MP Depth sensor plus a 16MP pop-up selfie camera. Along with taking advantage of a powerful camera setup, the video recording experience is enhanced with the help of additional features and smart AI.