ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court Monday extended the pre-arrest bail to former chief minister of Sindh Syed Qaim Ali Shah in the Roshan Sindh inquiry by the National Accountability Bureau. A two-member bench of IHC comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani conducted hearing of the bail petition of the former chief minister Sindh and extended his interim pre-arrest bail till the next hearing. During the hearing, NAB prosecutor Barrister Rizwan informed the court that the bureau did not register FIR against Shah. He said the NAB did not require arrest of the former chief minister of Sindh and only an inquiry has been initiated against him.

The former Sindh chief minister had moved the court through his counsel Qasim Nawaz Abbasi and informed the court that the NAB has summoned his client in the solar panels contract case. The lawyer contended that his client had only approved summary of the Roshan Sindh project and did not commit any irregularity. “He apprehends his arrest during the hearing before the NAB,” the counsel said while seeking interim bail to Shah. Therefore, he prayed to the court to stop NAB from arresting Shah as he was not involved in any corruption. The IHC bench also issued notice to the NAB on his petition seeking permanent bail in the case and adjourned the hearing till December 9.