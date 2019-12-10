Share:

ISLAMABAD - Commander Navy of Iran, Rear Admiral Dr Hossein Khanzadi, Monday visited Naval Headquarters and called on Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi in his office. The visiting dignitary was received by the chief of the naval staff. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Navy presented the guard of honour. The dignitary laid floral wreath at the Shuhada’s Monument and was introduced to the principal staff officers. Later, Rear Admiral Dr Hossein Khanzadi called on chief of the naval staff in his office, said a statement issued by Pakistan Navy’s media wing. During the meeting, various matters of regional maritime security and stability and mutual interest including bilateral naval collaboration were discussed.

The naval chief highlighted Pakistan’s commitment and performance in fight against terrorism and Pakistan Navy’s contributions for ensuring maritime security and peace in the region. The naval chief thanked the visiting dignitary for participation of Islamic Republic of Iran Navy in AMAN-19, a multinational maritime exercise hosted by Pakistan. Rear Admiral Khanzadi appreciated the role and contributions of Pakistan Navy in maintaining peace and stability in the region and successful conduct of Exercise AMAN-19.

Both the dignitaries agreed on further enhancing mutual interactions in diversified naval domains. A brief was also given to the visiting dignitary on Pakistan Navy’s perspective on security situation in Indian Ocean Region and Pakistan Navy’s contributions towards peace and stability in the region. The dignitary was briefed about the plight of Kashmiri people in the backdrop of abrogation of Article 370 and 35-A and Pakistan’s continued support to the “just and rightful” struggle of Kashmiris. The dignitary is also scheduled to visit Karachi to have interaction with field commanders of Pakistan Navy and visit navy’s training institutes.