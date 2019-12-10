Share:

ISLAMABAD - Japan government will provide assistance worth $3.5 million to Pakistan for establishment of secure infrastructure for police and training of law enforcement personnel (Levies and Khasadars) to enhance their capacity in the newly-merged districts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Japan government have joined hands to provide support to Pakistan in building capacity of law enforcement agencies in the newly-merged districts (erstwhile Fata).

An agreement to this effect was signed here Monday. The signing ceremony was held in Islamabad and attended by officials from the Embassy of Japan in Islamabad, Economic Affairs Division, Home and Tribal Affairs Department and Planning & Development Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Under the agreement, the Japan government will establish secure infrastructure for police and training of law enforcement personnel (Levies and Khasadars) to enhance their capacity to perform policing functions in the newly-merged districts of KP. The agreement was signed by Yusuke Shindo, Charge d’Affaires ad interim of Japan to Pakistan and Ignacio Artaza Resident Representative UNDP Pakistan.

United Nations Development Programme, through its Supporting Rule of Law for Peaceful, Just and Inclusive Societies Pakistan (Amn-o-Insaf) Programme, endeavours to strengthen both supply and demand sides of the rule of law and justice system. The programme has been working in close collaboration with the government, rule of law and justice institutions to improve delivery of services to people, particularly women and other marginalised communities. Strengthening institutional capacity of the criminal justice actors like police, prosecution and courts is a key priority area of the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Yusuke Shindo, Charge d’ Affaires ad interim of Japan to Pakistan said, “Security is basis and precondition for any development effort of a country. The enforcement of laws is essential for the socio-economic development of any society because it ensures prevention of abuse of power by authorities and treats everyone equally without any injustice or discrimination. Strengthening rule of law is one of the important pillars of Japan’s foreign policy and, therefore, Japan continues to contribute to the peaceful settlement based on law and regulation in various countries. “We believe people of the world have the right to live in peace and not in fear or distress, he added. Yusuke maintained that Japan will continue to support Pakistan in future as a friend and hoped that this project would further contribute to strengthen the existing bond of friendship between the two countries”.

Ignacio Artaza, Resident Representative UNDP Pakistan stated, “Rule of law plays an essential role in promoting peaceful, just, and inclusive societies and its success is a pillar for prosperous development of the merged districts”.