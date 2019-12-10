Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat has said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, the government is taking all possible steps to resolve the issues and protect the rights of women. “As soon as we receive instructions from the Islamic ideological council regarding early marriages, we will begin work on amending the law”, he said while addressing as guest of honour at a seminar on gender-based violence at a local hotel on Monday.

Chairperson Women Protection Authority Punjab Kaniz Fatima, Members Punjab Assembly Shamsa Apa, Saadia Sohail, Former MNA Mehnaz Rafi, Secretary Social Welfare Zahid Saleem Gondal and a large number of women and gentlemen were also present. The law minister said Medico legal procedure was being made easier to provide immediate justice to victims of violence. He also inaugurated a 16-day awareness campaign to curb gender violence. Raja Basharat said that there were laws in our religion of Islam and the Constitution of Pakistan to protect all fundamental rights of citizens including women.