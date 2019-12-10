Share:

KARACHI - Mayor Wasim Akhtar said the federal, provincial and local governments are on the same page for facilitating disabled persons. We all want these people to have access to all basic facilities like these are available for others.

He said this while addressing the participants of a programme held by the Pakistan Disabled Association in a local hotel on Monday. The office bearers of Pakistan Disabled Association and other organisations working for disabled were also present on this occasion.

The mayor said that the issues facing by disabled persons should be resolved so they could live their lives with dignity.

He said unfortunately in our country no law making was done for rights of disabled persons and if anything like this happened ever, it was not implemented.

He expressed pleasure on this that disabled persons want to live their life like normal people while doing all their works themselves. Disabled persons had played a role in the development and prosperity of the country.

The mayor said with the efforts of MNA Kishwar Zehra, the standing committee of the national assembly has passed the bill in this connection and hope the national assembly would too approve it soon after which disabled persons would be able to do the lawmaking for themselves. He suggested the word “special person” for disabled.

MNA Kishwar Zehra said that the very soon provincial and national assembly would determine the quota for disabled member.