Share:

RAHIM YAR KHAN - Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht has said that students should get full command over information & communication technologies to take part in the development process.

“The students must equip themselves with latest needs of 21st century and get full command over engineering, IT and other modern fields of knowledge to compete in the world,” the provincial minister expressed these views while presiding over a meeting before inaugural ceremony of a new block of computer sciences and information technology at Khawaja Farid University of Engineering and Information Technology (KFUEIT) Rahim Yar Khan here on Monday.

He stressed that research and innovation would have to be given particular importance to come up to the challenges.

Addressing the meeting, the finance minister said that government is giving particular attention to education and universities are being set up in backward districts. He said that capacity of Khawaja Farid University of Engineering and Information Technology will be further enhanced, adding that approval of phase-II of the university is in the last step and funds will be issued soon. He assured to provide every possible step to make it the best university of the country. He observed that university alumni will be benefitted of industrialization process in the district, adding that government is working to provide higher education and employment opportunities at district level.

Later, the minister inaugurated the CS & IT block and inspected passing out parade of the security staff. Addressing the ceremony, the minister said that provision of protective atmosphere is the need of the hour. Vice Chancellor and Deputy Commissioner also spoke on the occasion.

RESCUE 1122 CENTRE TO BE SET UP IN ZAHIR PIR

Rescue 1122 centre has been approved at Zahir Pir on national highway some 67km from here, Rescue 1122 spokesperson Adnan Shabbir informed reporters.

Shabbir said that according to the notification No SO (DEV) HD/15-1/2019 dated 6-12-2019 of the Punjab Home Department the administrative approval to the rough cost estimates of development scheme “Establishment of Rescue 1122 at Zahir Pir, Tehsil Khanpur, District RYK” appearing at GS.No.5143 of ADP 2019-20 at a cost of Rs60.315 million for capital and Rs41.508 million for revenue component during the fiscal year of 2019-20 has been given. He said that the expenditure involved would be debitable to grant No.PC.12042 and PC.22036 (Development) respectively.

The capital component of Rs18.807 million would be utilized for civil works by the C&W Department. He further said that Rs41.805 million for revenue components would be utilized by the Punjab Emergency Service.