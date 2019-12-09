e-Paper
Tuesday | December 17, 2019
Latest
12:21 PM | December 17, 2019
Special court hands death penalty to Musharraf in high treason case
11:02 AM | December 17, 2019
PM Khan reaches Geneva to co-convene Global Refugee Forum
10:18 AM | December 17, 2019
Trump warns Pyongyang over resuming nuclear program
8:51 AM | December 17, 2019
Russia, China submit UN resolution to lift sanctions on North Korea
12:06 AM | December 17, 2019
Netizens demand whereabouts of Ehsanullah Ehsan on APS attack day
10:04 PM | December 16, 2019
Indian SC to hear petitions challenging Citizenship Bill
6:48 PM | December 16, 2019
India's Bengal government marches against 'divisive' Citizenship Bill
6:36 PM | December 16, 2019
PM Khan to attend global forum on refugees in Geneva
6:08 PM | December 16, 2019
LHC dismisses Hafiz Saeed's plea against terror financing case
3:41 PM | December 16, 2019
Deadly protests erupt in universities across India over contentious citizenship law
3:24 PM | December 16, 2019
PM Khan's Bahrain visit likely to usher new era of friendship, says Dr. Firdous
1:40 PM | December 16, 2019
PM Khan pledges to root out militant mindset from country
1:32 PM | December 16, 2019
Punjab law minister submits report on PIC attack to CM Buzdar
10:27 AM | December 16, 2019
Tell them that I remembered
10:19 AM | December 16, 2019
President Alvi says Indian govt using fascist Hindutva barbarism against Muslims
8:06 AM | December 16, 2019
Rebels in eastern DR Congo kill at least 22
11:11 PM | December 15, 2019
Schools, metro closed in Delhi after violence
9:14 PM | December 15, 2019
Second factory fire in same week in Dhaka kills at least 10
7:25 PM | December 15, 2019
Clashes in Beirut injure 54 protesters, 23 security troops
7:21 PM | December 15, 2019
Volcanic eruption in New Zealand kills 16, with two bodies missing
RELATED NEWS
December 17, 2019
NAB’s awareness strategy gets WEF recognition
December 16, 2019
NAB summons Gilani in illegal appointment case
December 16, 2019
NAB to file reference against Morai
December 15, 2019
NAB to question Khawaja Asif next week
Top Stories
12:06 AM | December 17, 2019
Netizens demand whereabouts of Ehsanullah Ehsan on APS attack day
1:32 PM | December 16, 2019
Punjab law minister submits report on PIC attack to CM Buzdar
5:10 PM | December 13, 2019
Lawyers call for boycott as over 200 arrested after PIC deaths
11:39 AM | December 13, 2019
LHC Justice Anwarul Haq refuses to hear lawyers' case
