LAHORE - Netsol won the third edition of Premier Super League by outperforming Descon by 6 wickets. In the final played here at LCCA Cricket Ground, Descon, put into bat frist, scored 144 runs losing 8 wickets. Mujahid Ali made 51 runs whereas Faraz Hassan bagged three wickets. Netsol chased the target in the last over for the loss of four wickets. Faraz Hassan played a match-winning knock of 53 and emerged as player of the final.

At the concluding ceremony, awards were distributed among the winners, runners-up and top performers. Naik Muhammad was declared the best batsman, Saif Rasool best bowler, Ihsan Ali best wicketkeeper and M Kashif best fielder. All the captains congratulated chief organizer Faheem Mukhtar Butt for conducting the league successfully.