RAWALPINDI - Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor on Monday refuted news reports that Pakistani and Iranian security forces had carried out ‘joint patrolling’ along the Iran-Pakistan international border.

The chief military spokesman said in a tweet that the news reports about it were ‘factually incorrect’ as no joint patrolling was taking place at Pakistani borders. He clarified that coordinated patrolling is done by security forces at their respective sides of the border.

“There is no joint patrolling anywhere on Pakistani Borders. Patrolling/operations if required are always on respective sides by respective forces through coordination,” said Maj Gen Ghafoor.

Chagai Deputy Commissioner Fateh Khan Khajjak also reiterated this stance, saying border security forces do not hold joint patrols and that Pakistani and Iranian forces patrol their respective sides of the border.