Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday demanded that India end the gross abuse and atrocities being inflicted on Kashmiris which were a violation of all international humanitarian and human rights laws.

“On Human Rights Day we must appeal to the world's conscience, to upholders of international law and to the United Nations Security Council to act against the illegal annexation of IoK by the Indian occupation government,” PM Imran tweeted.

The premier condemned New Delhi’s siege which had been going on for over four months now.

PM Imran said, “We salute and stand resolutely with the brave Kashmiris struggling for their right of self-determination.”

Occupied Kashmir has been under a military curfew since August 5, when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi revoked the constitutional autonomy of the region and arrested thousands of people.

After the annexation New Delhi also placed a complete blackout of communications by blocking internet and telecommunication services in the disputed valley.

In a separate tweet, PM Imran said that his government is committed to the protection of human rights for all the citizens without discrimination.

In his message on World Human Rights Day, PM Imran said, “On international Human Rights Day Muslims need to remember that the message of equality, justice and protection of human rights for all was given more than 1400 years ago by our Prophet PBUH.”

The prime minister added that this "embodied the cardinal principles of respect for human rights and human dignity".

The premier said his government was committed to the protection of human rights for all citizens as preached by Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him), especially in his last sermon, and duties of the government enshrined in the Constitution.

World Human Rights Day is observed every year on December 10, the day the United Nations General Assembly adopted, in 1948, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.