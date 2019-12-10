Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Navy yesterday organised a ceremony at Pakistan Maritime Museum to commemorate the 48th Hangor Day and to pay homage to its heroes. Every year, December 9 is celebrated in Pakistan Navy as Hangor Day to commemorate the historic event of sinking of Indian Navy Frigate Khukri and severely damaging another Indian Navy Ship Kirpan by Pakistan Navy submarine Hangor in the 1971 war. The remarkable naval action took place few miles southeast off ‘Diu Head’ on west coast of India. Hangor Submarine remained underwater for a long time and successfully returned harbour on December 13, 1971 after completion of her mission. The event is distinguished in the naval history as being the first successful kill by a submarine since World War II, said Pakistan Navy in a statement. In recognition of their courage, the valiant crew of Hangor was decorated with four Sitara-e-Jurrat, six Tamgha-e-Jurrats and 14 distinguished certificates. This is the highest number of operational gallantry awards received by a single unit of Pakistan Navy. Vice Admiral (Retd) Ahmed Tasneem was the chief guest at the event. Upon arrival, Commander Karachi Rear Admiral Zahid Ilyas received the guest. Addressing the occasion, the chief guest said that Hangor remained a pride for Pakistan Navy in 1971 war and her heroic actions not only resulted in sinking of Indian Navy’s Frigate but this was a strategic overture of Pakistan Navy which effectively thwarted and marginalized Indian aggression during the war. Vice Admiral (Retd) Tasneem also paid rich tribute to heroic actions of Pakistan Navy submarine Ghazi which was deployed off Vishakhapatnam. Fearing PNS/M Ghazi, the Indian Navy had moved its aircraft carrier INS VIKRANT, further eastward to Andaman Island; much away from the scene of action and thus remaining ineffective throughout the war. Moreover, on the occasion of Hangor Day, Pakistan Navy also released a special documentary and promo depicting the heroics of Hangor.