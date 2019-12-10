Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday pledged to make South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation process successful. The commitment was expressed by Secretary Foreign Affairs Sohail Mahmood while addressing a ceremony in connection with the 35th SAARC Charter day.

The Secretary Foreign Affairs said the “SAARC charter day reminds us of the resolve made to fight poverty, illiteracy and disease.”

He pointed out that the South Asian region was faced with multiple challenges and the regional countries need to frame a collective strategy to cope with them. Speaking at the ceremony, Ambassador of Maldives Ahmed Saleem said SAARC forum was established to rid the region of poverty and to achieve economic stability.

He said: “We will have to undertake joint efforts to achieve sustainable development and meet other targets.”

On this occasion, a special energy stall was also set up by the Director SAARC Energy Center Muhammad Naeem Malik which presented energy solution models for the backward areas of SAARC countries.