HAFIZABAD - The workers of PML-N took out a rally to protest against the economic policies of the present government which have made the lives of people miserable.

Led by former federal minister Saira Afzal Tarar, the workers raised slogans against the government for its wrong policies as a result of which prices of all essential commodities have been sky-rocketing and has become very difficult rather impossible for the white-collared people not to speak of the poor absolutely miserable. She also called upon the journalists to remain impartial and highlight the problems of the masses for their resolution as they are eyes and ears of the society.