JHANG - The police on Monday registered a case into death of a young woman who was allegedly being set ablaze by her husband and his accomplices in Ahmedpur Sial area.

A case registered under sections 358 (assault) and 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code was registered against the husband and his accomplices on application moved by the victim’s parents.

According to the FIR, Humaira, a resident of Kabirwala tehsil, was doused with petrol and set on fire by her husband and others on Dec 6. She sustained severe burns and was shifted to the Tehsil Headquarter (THQ) Hospital Ahmedpur Sial where she succumbed to her burns on Dec 7.

According to the medical report, the victim had sustained burns on 90 percent of her body. The Ahmedpur Sial Police SHO Mohammad Yousuf stated that officials have recorded the statements of the victim’s family. He maintained that the police will try their best to conduct a fair investigation keeping in mind the findings of the medical report.

“The suspects will soon be apprehended,” the SHO added.

Meanwhile, the victim’s family appealed to the Punjab chief minister and higher authorities to take notice of the incident and ensure justice for the deceased.