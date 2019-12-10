Share:

BAHAWALNAGAR - A robber was killed while his two accomplices managed to escape after exchange of fire with police here on Monday. A cop was also injured in firing of robbers.

The shootout took place in 95-Naiwala area situated in the remit of Bakhshan Khan Police where robbers fleeing after committing robbery were intercepted by police.

A policeman Qadir Bakhsh was injured in firing of robbers. In retaliatory firing by police, one robber was killed while his two accomplices managed to flee.

The body of killed robber and injured policeman were shifted to hospital and the police after registering a case against the robbers at large started raids for their arrest.