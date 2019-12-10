Share:

LAHORE - Roza-e-Rasool Kaleed Bardar Sheikh Noori Muhammad Ali met ex-PM Ch Shujaat Hussain and Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi at their residence here on Monday.

Federal Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema, MNAs Moonis Elahi and Salik Hussain, Minister Hafiz Ammar Yasir, Rasikh Elahi, Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Senator Kamil Ali Agha, Ch Salim Baryaar, Hamesh Khan, Amir Seed Raan, Ch Ansar Ghumman, Ch Javed Chatha, Ahmad Saeed, Sh Saeed Muhammad and Zubair Khan were also present. Sheikh Noori Muhammad Ali also offered prayed for recovery of Shujaat Hussain.

He said: “ I have always received respect and honour in Pakistan. I feel as if I am in my home. The house of Chaudhrys is the centre of Islamic culture and civilisation. This is the reason they have made special arrangements for imparting of Islamic education to their children.”

He offered special prayers for security and development of Pakistan. Expressing gratitude to Sheikh Noori, Shujaat Hussain and Parvez Elahi said: “Your arrival in Pakistan and coming to our house is a source of blessing (barkat), Pakistanis have special love for the land of Saudi Arabia, Saudi Arabia has always helped Pakistan in difficult circumstances and Pak-Saudi relations are gaining more strength with the passage of time.”