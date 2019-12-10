Share:

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on Tuesday urged the Gulf region to unite against Iran's "hostility" during his opening speech at the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit in Riyadh, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Highlighting Iran's continued aggressive policies in the region which undermine the stability of niegiboring countries, the Saudi king urged the international community to take necessary measures to ensure energy supplies and the freedom of maritime navigation.

He also called for cooperation to deal with Iran's nuclear program and its missile development project.

In addition, the Saudi leader reaffirmed his country's respect of the legal right of Palestinians and the Saudi-led coalition's support for the Yemeni people and government.

After the speech, the GCC leaders and representatives had a closed meeting to discuss the topics on the agenda.