BADIN - Following the directives of Deputy Commissioner Badin Dr Hafeez Ahmed Siyal, the district administration organised a seminar to observe the World Anti-Corruption Day at Darbar Hall Badin on Monday.

The large number of participants including different govt departments of district Badin and representatives of civil society including LHDP, HANDS, IHS, INDUS, FPAP and others participated in the seminar.

Addressing the seminar Ihsanullah Khan, ADC-II Badin said that the government was making its all-out efforts to create awareness among the masses about corruption.

He maintained that corruption was like cancer that demolishes society and their mortality and it is biggest obstacles in the way of progress and development.

Professor Abdullah Mallah said that we have to treat this ‘cancer’ jointly to eliminate it adding that no society can make progress without eradicating the corruption.

On the occasion, Ghulam Mustafa Suhag and others also addressed the seminar. After the seminar, a big rally was also taken out from DC office Badin that concluded at the DC Chowk Badin.