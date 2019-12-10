Share:

RAWALPINDI - Pakistan Test batsman Shan Masood has admitted that he along with other batsmen should have scored big runs after settling down in Australia and promised that they will deliver during the Sri Lanka Test series.

Addressing the press conference here at Pindi Cricket Stadium on Monday, Shan said: “Sri Lanka Tests will be a golden opportunity for me and other local batsmen as we are playing in front of local crowd for the very first team, thanks to Sri Lankan Cricket Board for providing us such memorable moments to enjoy.

“Hosting Sri Lanka Tests is great not only for Pakistan cricket, but also for the world cricket, as due to lack of international cricket in Pakistan, we didn’t perform at international stage, like we could have. If we look at other top players, they have set huge records, because they play at home, while we have to play majority of our home cricket away,” he added.

Replying to a query, Shan, who played most of his cricket in Pindi and Islamabad like Babar Azam and Abid Ali, said: “I know the pitches are quiet well and there is no doubt Islamabad Region gave me as well as Babar and Abid platform to exhibit our prowess and earn place in national team. We are looking forward to play for the country and deliver for it. We always want to give our best but we and our families had to suffer, when we fail to deliver, but I can understand, people give us too much love and they always expect us to shine.”

Shan said Australia drubbing is a reality, but the players have also taken positives from it. “Aussie bowling attack is one of the best in world cricket. We could have done much better, but we fail to deliver. I admit that we are not taking Sri Lankans lightly as they are formidable unit and they arrived with the best possible side. They had beaten us in T20 Internationals in Lahore and also played well in Karachi in ODIs.

“Abbas is world class stuff while Naseem Shah is quick, so we are really hoping that our bowling should click. Yasir Shah is a match winner and we all are determined to give local crowd something to cheer as they deserve to see quality cricket and I am sure they will support both teams,” he added.

Sharing his views, pacer Usman Shinwari said: “I am very excited and looking forward to grab five wickets, if I was given chance to play in the first Test. I am hungry to play leading role in my team’s victories, which is capable of beating any given side.

“I am fully fit and thankful to PCB management for considering me for Test matches. We want to give the team winning start. I feel no pressure and if I get opportunity to play the first Test in front of home crowd, I will try to give out my best.”

Replying to a query, Shinwari said: “I think we are more focused after Australia drubbing and we are going with winning mentality. I want to request spectators and cricket lovers to come, support cricket and give the world message of love, peace and harmony.”