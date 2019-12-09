Share:

Wah cantt-Speakers urged following teachings of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan to transform education system into vibrant tool to bring changes in the minds of students as well as plug the loopholes so the society adopts tolerance, interfaith harmony and peace.

The speakers were addressing at a meeting of Sir Syed Education Foundation of Pakistan on Monday. They called upon the revival of ideology of education of greatest Muslim reformer and statesman of the 19th century, Sir Syed Ahmed Khan in true spirit to get the nation out from clutches of illiteracy, ignorance and intolerance. Participants from different fields of life including education, social, cultural, religious, economical, welfare and philanthropist sector urged the need to equip the youth of the country to meet the challenges at educational, ideological, social and cultural fronts. The board of governors session which was held at local hotel was presided over by Dr Sarfaraz Khan, Patron Area Study Centre University of Peshawar.

Professor Tahir Durrani, President Sir Syed Education Foundation in his address said that Sir Syed introduced the thought of Islamic culture in the subcontinent and promoted the idea of getting western education without affecting religious doctrines and character and to achieve these goals, he established an institute that imparted modern education to the Muslims focusing on character building.

He added that the foundation is working on these lines to impart quality education following his teachings. Mr Durrani revealed that the foundation is serving masses by equipping students with quality education mostly in rural areas through 14 different campuses. He added that three more campuses would be established in various rural areas including Haripur, Mardan and Lilla town near Jhelum. Mr Durrani has said that presently over 100 hundred students are studying at different institutions.

Addressing the participants, President BoG, Dr Sarfarz Khan has said that the ideology of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan needs to be followed to meet the challenges of modern times. Dr Khan also emphasised the importance of safeguarding cultural values, while also equipping the youth with modern education to enable them to meet challenges at educational, ideological, and social front.