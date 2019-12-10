Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Monday noted bearish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 40,442 points as compared to 40,732 points on the last working day with the negative change of 289 points (0.72%). A total of 217,616,790 shares were traded compared to the trade 268,603,940 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs8.99 billion compared to Rs11.7 billion during last trading day. Total 371 companies’ transacted shares in the Stock Market today, out of which 136 recorded gain and 217 sustained losses whereas the share price of 18 companies remained unchanged. The three top traded companies were, Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 26,850,000 shares and price per share of Rs13.29, MLCF with a volume of 18,773,000 with a volume of 18,773,000 and price per share of Rs24.25, and LOTCHEM with a volume of 15,396,500 and price per share of Rs15.32.