Share:

SARGODHA - The driver of Sargodha Express Train died and eight passengers sustained injures when the train collided with a heavy dumper truck at railway crossing near village 119-SB.

According to rescue and railways police sources, the Lahore-bound Sargodha Express Train left the local station for Lahore in the wee hours of Monday. As train reached near village 119-SB, it rammed into a recklessly driven gravel-laden dumper truck, trying to cross the railway-crossing, could not be closed by gate-keeper.

As a result assistant train driver identified as Waseem Irshad, resident of Lahore, died on the spot due to fatal wounds. Police informed that eight passengers received injuries. Train engine fell down from the track and railway traffic suspended which was restored after eight hours of relief work. Railways sourced said that 150 passengers were boarded the train. The police have filed a case against the fleeing truck driver identified as Mehboob and railway gate-keeper Tayyab under different sections. Dead body of the train drive handed over to the railway police after completion of medico-legal proceedings. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Federal Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed ordered for inquiry into the incident.

TWO ILLEGAL AFGHAN NATIONALS HELD

Two illegal Afghan nationals were arrested by police here in Shahpur. On a tip-off, the police conducted a raid in Gujjar Colony in the limits of Shahpur Saddr and arrested Amanullah Noorzai and Najeebullah Noorzai of Afghanistan. Police informed that both the Afghan national were staying illegally. Police also booked two locals identified as Aslam and Ghulam Abbas over renting out their houses to both the foreigners without provide any information local police.